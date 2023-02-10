Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials.
The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials.
The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation is expected to start in the spring.
Emis Park is located at 4500 W Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa.
