Davenport Police respond to hit-and-run crashes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries.

At approximately 5:23 p.m. Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a hit and run, police said. At approximately 5:26 p.m. there was another report of a hit-and-run at Iowa Street and East Locust Street.

Police say the suspect vehicle in both hit-and-runs was described as a white, silver Ford 150 and witnesses from the hit-and-run at Locust Street and Iowa Street were able to provide the direction the suspected vehicle was traveling in.

Police said they found the vehicle in the area of Locust Street and Marquette Street and initiated a traffic stop at Locust Street and Fillmore Street. Police say there were able to make contact with the driver.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing at this time, and one person received minor injuries from the hit-and-run crashes.

