Davenport Police respond to hit-and-run crashes

Davenport Police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries.

At approximately 5:23 p.m. Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a hit and run, police said. At approximately 5:26 p.m. there was another report of a hit-and-run at Iowa Street and East Locust Street.

Police say the suspect vehicle in both hit-and-runs was described as a white, silver Ford 150 and witnesses from the hit-and-run at Locust Street and Iowa Street were able to provide the direction the suspected vehicle was traveling in.

Police said they found the vehicle in the area of Locust Street and Marquette Street and initiated a traffic stop at Locust Street and Fillmore Street. Police say there were able to make contact with the driver.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing at this time, and one person received minor injuries from the hit-and-run crashes.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

A formal plea hearing is scheduled for April 13 for a Clinton 18-year-old charged in the...
Plea hearing set for Clinton 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting man
The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation is expected to...
Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
Sunny and cooler today
Sunny and cooler today
Increased train traffic could wreak havoc on Davenport’s Nahant Marsh
Increased train traffic could wreak havoc on Davenport’s Nahant Marsh
A Mercer Co. family is set to star in a Super Bowl ad