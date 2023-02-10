Deputies respond to single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown

(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday morning Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown that left one injured.

Michael J. Starr, 48, was found ejected from a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field on the north side of Spring Hill Road, according to deputies. Starr was airlifted by MedForce to the University of Iowa Trauma Center, where deputies say Starr is currently in stable condition.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. Friday morning in response to a single-vehicle, single occupant rollover crash on Spring Hill Road, near the intersection of Lynch Road in rural Prophetstown.

Deputies say preliminary investigation indicated the Chevrolet traveled southbound on Spring Hill Road, left the roadway, entered the north ditch, and rolled an unknown number of times, before coming to rest on its wheels.

Deputies said, while the car was in motion, Starr was ejected.

Upon further investigation, Starr was cited and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to wear a seat belt, and speeding, according to deputies.

Assisting departments included Prophetstown Fire Department, Prophetstown EMS, MedForce Air Medical, and Todd’s Tire & Auto Repair Towing, stated a media release from Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

