Figge to unveil ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls’ exhibit to public on Tuesday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new exhibit featuring ensembles worn by active women in the sporting world from the turn of the nineteenth century through the mid-twentieth century will open to the public at Figge Art Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports live twice from the venue where more details are shared about a unique collection titled Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 set to be on display Feb. 14-May 7.

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 examines the competing priorities of style and function while reconstructing a history of women in sport through the garments and accessories that enabled them to compete and excel. The exhibition features sixty-four fully accessorized outfits and a selection of sport-related accessories drawn from the collections of the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

The types of garments on display include 19th-century bathing and bicycling garments alongside 20th-century apparel for boxing and aviation. The exhibition additionally highlights the modernity and individuality of the “new woman” and demonstrates a continued fight for equality.

The museum will be offering an early view of the collection to Figge members on Feb. 11-12 and it will be open to the general public from Feb. 14-May 7.

The Figge Art Museum is located at 225 West Second Street, Davenport. For more information, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org or call 563-326-7804.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer’s Association has free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Be the Match that Matters event at Skylark on Feb. 14
‘Be the Match That Matters’ to help QC woman who needs bone marrow transplant set for Valentine’s Day
Accessories for seed-starting season
Getting ready for seed-starting season
QC Red Dress Run to benefit two local animal shelters is Feb. 18
12th annual Red Dress Run will take off Feb. 18