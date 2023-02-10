Figge to unveil ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls’ exhibit to public on Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new exhibit featuring ensembles worn by active women in the sporting world from the turn of the nineteenth century through the mid-twentieth century will open to the public at Figge Art Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports live twice from the venue where more details are shared about a unique collection titled Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 set to be on display Feb. 14-May 7.

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 examines the competing priorities of style and function while reconstructing a history of women in sport through the garments and accessories that enabled them to compete and excel. The exhibition features sixty-four fully accessorized outfits and a selection of sport-related accessories drawn from the collections of the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

The types of garments on display include 19th-century bathing and bicycling garments alongside 20th-century apparel for boxing and aviation. The exhibition additionally highlights the modernity and individuality of the “new woman” and demonstrates a continued fight for equality.

The museum will be offering an early view of the collection to Figge members on Feb. 11-12 and it will be open to the general public from Feb. 14-May 7.

The Figge Art Museum is located at 225 West Second Street, Davenport. For more information, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org or call 563-326-7804.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.