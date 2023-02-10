Getting ready for seed-starting season

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas and information about how and when to begin seed germination.

Swihart highlights that with the right light and some simple equipment, it’s easy to grow from seed to harvest.

Because each plant has unique seed-starting requirements, it helps to start small by growing just a few varieties. Some seeds — such as tomatoes and marigolds — are especially easy to start indoors. Other good choices for beginners are herbs like basil, or plants such as zinnia, coleus, nasturtium and cosmos. Once a person becomes familiar with the easier plants, gardeners can consider moving on to more fussy seeds, such as petunias.

Key decisions for success involve timing, containers, light, potting soil, watering and feeding, and the gradual switch to outdoor planting.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.