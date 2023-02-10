Getting ready for seed-starting season

Getting ready for seed-starting season
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas and information about how and when to begin seed germination.

Swihart highlights that with the right light and some simple equipment, it’s easy to grow from seed to harvest.

Because each plant has unique seed-starting requirements, it helps to start small by growing just a few varieties. Some seeds — such as tomatoes and marigolds — are especially easy to start indoors. Other good choices for beginners are herbs like basil, or plants such as zinnia, coleus, nasturtium and cosmos. Once a person becomes familiar with the easier plants, gardeners can consider moving on to more fussy seeds, such as petunias.

Key decisions for success involve timing, containers, light, potting soil, watering and feeding, and the gradual switch to outdoor planting.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer’s Association has free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Be the Match that Matters event at Skylark on Feb. 14
‘Be the Match That Matters’ to help QC woman who needs bone marrow transplant set for Valentine’s Day
QC Red Dress Run to benefit two local animal shelters is Feb. 18
12th annual Red Dress Run will take off Feb. 18