Plea hearing set for Clinton 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting man

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A formal plea hearing is scheduled for April 13 for a Clinton 18-year-old charged in the shooting death of a man in July.

Kyler Jay Andresen, charged with first-degree murder, will plead guilty to second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison, according to a signed plea agreement filed Thursday in Clinton County District Court.

According to a document, prosecutors will agree that they will not request that he serve a mandatory minimum sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Andresen must also pay $150,000 to the heirs of Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, according to the document.

Around 10:39 p.m. July 20, the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of North 5th Street in Clinton and found McDivitt suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Mercy One Emergency Department in Clinton where he died.

Officers later searched a home and located Andresen, then 17,  according to an arrest affidavit.

In an interview with police, Andresen admitted that he shot McDivitt and provided officers with the location of the gun he hid inside the home, according to the affidavit.

