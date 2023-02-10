Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco

Rock Island K-9 Officer Basco was laid to rest last week.
Rock Island K-9 Officer Basco was laid to rest last week.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to former Rock Island Police K-9 Officer Basco, a Belgian Malinois, who was laid to rest last week due to health reasons.

Basco worked alongside K-9 Handler Lawler for eight years and died just short of turning 12 years old, according to RIPD’s Facebook post. During Basco’s career he was credited with recovering over 10 kilos of illegal narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, and hydrocodone.

Police say Basco joined the department in the summer of 2013, working in the Patrol and Tactical Operations Divisions, and retired in March 2021 to chase tennis balls instead of bad guys.

“Rest in peace Basco,” ended Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook post.

Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to one of the department's former K-9 officers.
Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to one of the department's former K-9 officers.(Rock Island Police Department)

