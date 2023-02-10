Section of Brady Street, reduced to one lane

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Brady Street has been reduced to one lane as of late Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from Davenport Public Works.

Friday, Davenport Public Works issued a traffic alert saying:

“Brady Street is down to one lane between 30th and 32nd Streets for emergency sewer line repairs. The city is currently investigating the issue. It is not known at this time when the lanes will re-open.”

Brady Street is down to one lane between 30th and 32nd Streets for emergency sewer line repairs. (Davenport Public Works)

Updates will be provided by Davenport Public Works, stated a Facebook post from City of Davenport Government.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

