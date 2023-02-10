Sunny and quieter the next few days

A warming trend arrives this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Skies have cleared and temps have cooled to the 20s and 30s which may lead to any standing water and puddles to freeze over prior to the AM commute.  Other than that, conditions have vastly improved from yesterday afternoon when 9″ of snow fell near Dubuque and  a couple inches in the Quad Cities.  Today will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 30s.  Sunshine will continue this weekend with highs in the 40s each afternoon.  Next week will be active.  The first of two systems will arrive on Tuesday bringing widespread rain back to the region.  The second system will arrive on Thursday bringing rain or snow depending on the timing and track of it.  Stay tuned.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 32º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 19º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 40º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
Ryan Anthony Rhoades, 31, of Davenport, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler temps Friday, another warm-up ahead?
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Slushy snow continues through Thursday afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain changing to sleet and snow Thursday morning