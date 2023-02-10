Sunny and quieter the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Skies have cleared and temps have cooled to the 20s and 30s which may lead to any standing water and puddles to freeze over prior to the AM commute. Other than that, conditions have vastly improved from yesterday afternoon when 9″ of snow fell near Dubuque and a couple inches in the Quad Cities. Today will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 30s. Sunshine will continue this weekend with highs in the 40s each afternoon. Next week will be active. The first of two systems will arrive on Tuesday bringing widespread rain back to the region. The second system will arrive on Thursday bringing rain or snow depending on the timing and track of it. Stay tuned.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 32º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 19º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 40º.

