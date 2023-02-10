DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Village of East Davenport is hosting an all-day event on Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 8 a.m. called Valentine’s in The Village.

Jennifer Goldsberry, Doodads (one of the participating businesses), discusses the event while showing off some of her store items.

The event is billed as “a day of sweet deals, treats, and specials”. There will be wine tasting, sampling, and other customer incentives offered. See more about the event and participating sponsors and businesses at the Facebook event page here.

Participating businesses include Brew in the Village, Calla, Camp McClellan Cellars, Coffee House, Doodad’s, Fleur de’Cor Interiors Inc., Five Star Salon, Grumpy’s Saloon, Lagomarcino’s, Mary’s Diamonds and Jewelry, McClellan Stockade, Mezzanine Boutique, Mint Green Boutique, Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary, Vape Cafe, Wide River Winery, and Wind Dancer Boutique.

