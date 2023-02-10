Western Illinois Museum receives Landmarks Illinois grant

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Landmarks Illinois has awarded grants to projects across the state to provide monetary assistance to significant structures or sites that are under threat of demolition, deteriorating, need stabilization, need structural or reuse evaluation, or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility, and one Macomb landmark has been selected as a grant recipient.

A total of $23,000 has been awarded to five Illinois preservation efforts in the latest round of grant funding, according to a media release from Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund including a grant of $3,000 awarded to Western Illinois Museum to repoint the Old Macomb Motors building, home to the Western Illinois Museum.

Additional grants were awarded to:

  • First Baptist Congregational Church, Chicago: $5,000 to make roof repairs on the Chicago West Loop church, constructed in 1869-1871
  • Project XV Museum, El Paso: $5,000 to make necessary repairs, including window replacement and electrical upgrades to the Legacy Building, which Project XV Corp is currently repurposing into Illinois’ first voting rights museum
  • Gibson City Restoration Association, Gibson City: $5,000 to make priority repairs on the Burwell Building, a 1883 building on the city’s commercial corridor named after Gibson City’s first banker, MT Burwell
  • Knapp Chestnut Becker Historical Society, Middletown: $5,000 for masonry and roof repairs to the historical society’s 1840 Federal-style building, which is thought to be one of the oldest brick structures in Logan County

Grant applications for the next round of funding through the Preservation Heritage Fund are due April 1, stated Landmarks Illinois officials. Visit Landmarks Illinois’ website to learn more about the grant programs.

