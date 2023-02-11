Davenport Elks Lodge hosts first responders appreciation dinner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Elks Lodge hosted its annual “Thanking Heros” dinner Friday, celebrating first responders.

Davenport Police, Firefighters, EMTs, and dispatchers enjoyed a free meal at the lodge. Members say they are especially thankful this year, as they had two calls in the last six months.

“The thing is most of the time you don’t need them, you don’t really think about it, but when you do need them,” says Bob Wrage, Exalted Ruler, “You think what can I do, what can I give back towards that.”

Davenport Elks is also celebrating 45 years at their current lodge by hosting an open house Sunday, 19th February from noon to 4:30 p.m.

