Figge announces new traveling exhibit ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum announced Friday afternoon the newest traveling exhibit to be on view at the museum, which will be made available early next week to the public.

The exhibit ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960′ will feature ensembles worn by active women in the sporting world from the turn of the nineteenth century through the mid-twentieth century and will open to the public on Tuesday, according to a media release from Figge Art Museum officials. Figge members will be able to view the exhibit on Saturday.

The traveling exhibition is organized by the American Federation of Arts and the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design Merchandising, Los Angles and will be on view through May 7, 2023, according to the media release.

According to the media release, ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960′ will be on view in the Figge’s third and fourth floor galleries’ and is the first exhibition to explore the evolution of women’s sporting attire in Western fashion over this 160-year-period. Sixty-four fully accessorized ensembles made up of more than 480 historic objects selected from the exceptional collections of the FIDM Museum will be featured, stated the media release.

“This 12 year period took us down many paths as we gathered together the very rare objects, many not found in other museum collections,” said Kevin. L. Jones, Curator at the FIDM Museum. “Every single woman you see represented in these clothes was the modern woman of her time, whether it was the 1820s or the 1920s.”

The Figgee Art Museum’s Major Exhibitions Endowment (MEE) provided generous donations from individuals, families, businesses, and organizations across the Quad Cities community in 2018 and enables the museum to present a major exhibition every other year in perpetuity, according to the media release. Sporting Fashion will be the third major exhibition shown since the endowment began.

For additional information visit https://www.figgeartmuseum.org/programs-and-events/calendar/event/member-only-access-to-sporting-fashion-outdoor-girls-1800-1960/563.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.