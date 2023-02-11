Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday.

People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support.

Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) 2023.

“CPAC is just a great, great place for conservatives to come together,” Kari Lake said. “I’m a big believer that the majority of Americans are conservatives, the majority of Americans want common sense solutions to the crazy problems we’re dealing with today, problems that we don’t need to have.”

“I’m thrilled to be speaking at CPAC,” Lake said. “I’m blown away to be here in Iowa and have so many people turn out. It’s really an honor to be back in my hometown.”

The Ronald Reagan Dinner is a highly anticipated event at every CPAC that features a guest speaker, live auction, dinner, and dancing. The event will take place March 3 in Washington D.C.

CPAC’S National Conference is scheduled for March 1-4, 2023, and will convene the top conservative national and international political and thought leaders.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.