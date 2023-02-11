Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday.

People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support.

Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) 2023.

“CPAC is just a great, great place for conservatives to come together,” Kari Lake said. “I’m a big believer that the majority of Americans are conservatives, the majority of Americans want common sense solutions to the crazy problems we’re dealing with today, problems that we don’t need to have.”

“I’m thrilled to be speaking at CPAC,” Lake said. “I’m blown away to be here in Iowa and have so many people turn out. It’s really an honor to be back in my hometown.”

The Ronald Reagan Dinner is a highly anticipated event at every CPAC that features a guest speaker, live auction, dinner, and dancing. The event will take place March 3 in Washington D.C.

CPAC’S National Conference is scheduled for March 1-4, 2023, and will convene the top conservative national and international political and thought leaders.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - 40s return with sun this weekend
1
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
Rock Island K-9 Officer Basco was laid to rest last week.
Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco
Figge's "Sporting Fashion" exhibigt opens to the public on Feb. 14.
Figge to unveil ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls’ exhibit to public on Tuesday