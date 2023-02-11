Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down.

The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974.

The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the material from the building as possible and create an informational marker there, so the history of the building isn’t lost.

Staff have been exploring different options trying to find a way to save the building, but after doing research, they can’t find that as a reasonable path forward.

“It goes to show Rock Island is a community that’s really committed to its heritage,” Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director said. “That we have taken such a long time to reach this decision that we have explored all of the different options units that were available to us, including retaining an architect to try to figure out realistic costs for rehab. This is not a scenario that anyone is happy with but all things having been explored staff believes this is the most responsible course of action available to us.”

Brainard mentioned the decision not to save the building came down to funding, the restructure alone would have cost roughly $225,000.

“We have worked out a plan to do the next best thing,” Brainard said. “If we can’t preserve the building, which is to memorialize it, taking those steps to try to save some of that material and reuse it in other historic structures. To put up that informational marker so that people know that building was there goes to show how committed Rock Island is even in a worst-case scenario to preserving its heritage.”

Rock Island City Council is slated to vote on a bid for the demolition on Monday Night.

