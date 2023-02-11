Return of in-person Night to Shine

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds gathered to tear up the town at a great prom experience, for people with special needs, called Night to Shine Dance.

After two years of hosting Night to Shine virtually, the Bend XPO Center and Pure Hair and Beauty Salon are once again welcoming attendees to strut their stuff in person at this celebration.

“We’ve been off for two years because of COVID, and we weren’t able to do anything in person,” Stacey Spillum, owner of Pure Hair and Beauty Salon, said. “It’s so nice to see familiar faces coming back again.”

Before the event, about 80 people came out to the salon to get glammed up for the big event tonight, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, held at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway.

“I’m a special ed. educator already, so just to give back to the community is what I love to do,” Miss Mount Pleasant’s Mariah Martinez said. “I was really excited to see some old students, so it’s a really fun event and really important that the community continues to support.”

Attendees and their “buddies” were ushered into the dance on a red carpet, lined with beauty pageant winners, various service members and therapy dog handlers cheering them on.

The Tim Tebow Foundation also offered free limo rides to guests where those interested could take a ride in a limo to feel like royalty. Additional event organizers included Our Lady Of The River Catholic Church and Bettendorf Christian Church.

“It takes brains, it takes manpower, it takes logistics, it takes creativity to coordinate this huge event that we only anticipate to get bigger and bigger,” said Lori McFate, church volunteer.

Representatives of the leadership team tasked with organizing the Night to Shine are looking forward to this program expanding in the Quad Cities in years to come.

To learn more about a Night To Shine Quad Cities, visit https://www.qcnight2shine.org/?fbclid=IwAR2OUwD0WhAbnAonhhSEo1AzF05IY2Qr8_fmrd6VgIvqE65n-dmHNy4QyS4.

