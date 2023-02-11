Sunny and milder through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure building into the upper Midwest should provide us with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures for the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon and again on Sunday, with highs ranging from the 30′s north to the 40′s in our southern counties.

We’ll start the work week with sunshine, but there will be a few chances for precipitation on the horizon. The first system arrives Tuesday bringing widespread rain through the afternoon and evening hours. After a brief break Wednesday, we’re tracking another system arriving Wednesday night, producing rain and possible some rain and snow into Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 44°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny warmer. High: 48°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

