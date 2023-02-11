Sunny and milder through the weekend

A few chances for precipitation for the upcoming week
Sunny skies and mild highs expected across the region for your Saturday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure building into the upper Midwest should provide us with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures for the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon and again on Sunday, with highs ranging from the 30′s north to the 40′s in our southern counties.

We’ll start the work week with sunshine, but there will be a few chances for precipitation on the horizon.  The first system arrives Tuesday bringing widespread rain through the afternoon and evening hours. After a brief break Wednesday, we’re tracking another system arriving Wednesday night, producing rain and possible some rain and snow into Thursday.

TODAY:  Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 44°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny warmer. High: 48°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
Durant, IA
Durant’s Nolan Delong is taking multi-sport athlete to a new level
1
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Beautiful weekend ahead, active week next week
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and cooler today
Sunny and cooler today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler temps Friday, another warm-up ahead?