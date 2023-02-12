Christian Care host the tenth annual ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event on Saturday at Bally’s Casino in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND Ill. (KWQC) - It was the tenth running of the event and activities included a raffle, wine pull, refreshments, lunch and dessert.

The purpose of the event is to help bring awareness to homelessness in the Quad Cities.

There wasn’t an empty seat in the house at Bally’s Casino, Marketing and Event Coordinator, Lexi Bull says this was the best turnout yet.

“This is the first year we’ve actually sold out,” Bull said. “Which is great, I think we’ve almost doubled what we had last year, in attendance. So, we’re hoping to see, you know, everybody having a great time and enjoying our raffles and our wine pull, and obviously, they get lunch with their ticket so, we think it’s gonna be a great time for everyone.”

The Executive Director of Christian Care, Franklin Roe Jr tells us what they can provide to keep the homeless off the streets.

“People just out on the streets panhandling, if we know who they are, we can go and get them and provide things for them that they need,” Roe said. “So that collaborative effort that we have with everybody is extremely important.”

One local guest would touch on what Have a Heart for the Homeless is to her.

“It means a lot to me,” Teresa Carlton, Davenport resident said. “I know a lot of people who have either been homeless or been in shelters.”

Illinois State Senator Mike Halpin tells us the goal is to give the homeless shelter and opportunity, for good.

“This event is going to make sure that Christian Care, can, can fulfill its mission,” Halpin said. “Can provide the services that they’ve provided for over 100 years, to make sure that people are fed, their sheltered, and that they have, you know, they’re given skills as they go forward. So, it’s not just a temporary fix, it’s really setting people on the path for long-term, long-term recovery.”

At the end of the day, our neighbors can make all the difference.

“We couldn’t do it without the community,” Roe said. “So, it’s extremely important that they understand that it’s because of them that we’re able to do what we do.”

Christian Care provides safe shelter for men, age 18 and up, who find themselves experiencing homelessness, the facility has a 42-bed capacity with six beds designated for its veterans transitional housing program.

