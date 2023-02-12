Discussions on CO2 pipeline ongoing

MCCAUSLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the McCausland community are engaging in discussions about a proposed CO2 pipeline.

The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement created a forum for McCausland farmers to explain the proposed CO2 pipeline that will stretch from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur, Illinois, and allow affected farmers to discuss the dangers to their property if the pipeline were installed.

“With this coming through here, I think the construction area is 125 foot wide, so that’s like 7.5 acres of land across our farm that will be affected by construction,” Jerry Stoefen, a McCausland farmer, said.

Wolf Carbon Solutions, a company based in Denver is working with a CO2 company called Navigator CO2, is proposing a 280 mile pipeline that connects ADM factories in Cedar Rapids, Clinton and Decatur. In 2023 the companies began seeking approval from local homeowners. Once obtained, plans to begin construction will start in 2024.

For many farmers this pipeline would run under their property, or nearby their land, and the potential danger liquified CO2 is has many against the installation. If the underground pipe were to leak, then the area around the leak is subject to an explosion. Discussed during the forum was an incident in Mississippi, back in 2020, which illustrates how hazardous carbon dioxide can be.

“For reference those of you who cook with a pressure cooker are using 10 psi of carbon dioxide, when you pump air into your tires it’s about 35 psi,” said Susan Leuthauser, an advocate for Progressive Action for the Common Good. “When carbon dioxide gets to 10 thousand parts per million, people can start to feel woozy, and at 40 thousand parts per million, carbon dioxide can kill you.

There have been multiple meetings with Wolf and members of the Quad Cities, like the one in Davenport on Dec. 6, another being held in Macomb, Illinois on Feb. 6.

For now county supervisors in many Quad Cities towns are holding firm with their residents in keeping this pipeline out of Iowa, but negotiations are far from over.

