Four left with serious injuries after overnight crash in Moline

Moline, Illinois (KWQC) - Four people have serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Moline.

According to police, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to the 4400 block of River Drive in Moline for a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say a Nissan passenger car was going east on River Drive and approached two other vehicles also traveling east. The Nissan crossed over into the westbound lane. A Buick LaCrosse that had been traveling eastbound slammed on its brakes to avoid the crash and was rear-ended by a Saturn Aura, according to the media release.

Both the Nissan and Chevy were occupied by two people and all four people had serious injuries from the crash.

A Moline Police Officer performed CPR on the driver of the Nissan. All four injured people were transported to area hospitals. No one in the second crash was injured.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in both crashes.

Charges are pending and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at 309-797-0401.

