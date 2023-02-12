Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire inside a room at the Comfort Inn on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport.

60-year-old Terry Lee Kirby of Davenport is charged with First Degree Arson and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.

Officials say they responded to a call about a structure fire just before 7 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews found smoke on the third floor of the hotel. Fire crews entered room 311 and found a small fire on the bed that the sprinkler system had extinguished.

The building had substantial damage by fire, smoke, and water which left numerous rooms damaged. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by Kirby.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

