Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday

(kwqc, davenport fire dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire inside a room at the Comfort Inn on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport.

60-year-old Terry Lee Kirby of Davenport is charged with First Degree Arson and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.

Officials say they responded to a call about a structure fire just before 7 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews found smoke on the third floor of the hotel. Fire crews entered room 311 and found a small fire on the bed that the sprinkler system had extinguished.

The building had substantial damage by fire, smoke, and water which left numerous rooms damaged. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by Kirby.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
1
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
Durant, IA
Durant’s Nolan Delong is taking multi-sport athlete to a new level
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Spring 2023 Flood Outlook released
National Weather Services releases first river flood outlook of the season
National Weather Services releases first river flood outlook of the season
Your First Alert Forecast