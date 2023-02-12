A Sunny Sunday Ahead

We’re tracking a few storm systems moving into the Midwest this week.
Get ready for more sunshine and warmth for your Sunday, with highs in the 40's and 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure remains in control across the region and that means a sunny Sunday ahead, along with some mild temperatures. Readings should range from the 40′s to the lower 50′s. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon and stick around through the evening and overnight hours.

Look for clearing skies by Monday morning, with highs back in the 40′s to low 50′s. Our next system arrives Tuesday, bringing widespread rain to the region through afternoon and evening. This will be followed by a brief dry spell Wednesday, then another system producing rain becoming mixed with, then changing to snow Thursday. It’s still too early to tell, but accumulations will be possible. Temperatures will drop back into the 20′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, then increasing cloudiness. High: 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 50°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

