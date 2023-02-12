Two arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation

Davenport police responded to S. Concord St. around 6:20 Saturday night for a shots fired report
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested following a shots fired report near S. Concord St. in Davenport on Saturday evening.

Marc Cameron and Caden Wiseman, both 18-years old, have both been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury causing serious injury.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of S. Concord Street due to reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a 19-year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Davenport Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

This incident is still under investigation and we will provide you with updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
Durant, IA
Durant’s Nolan Delong is taking multi-sport athlete to a new level
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday
Spring 2023 Flood Outlook released
National Weather Services releases first river flood outlook of the season
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee

Latest News

Two arrested in shots fired report on Saturday
Two arrested in Concord St. shooting
1
Christian Care hosts 10th annual ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast
Augustana College hosted 'Step Afrika' and other step dance groups to celebrate African...
Taking a step with ‘Step Afrika’