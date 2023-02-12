Two arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested following a shots fired report near S. Concord St. in Davenport on Saturday evening.

Marc Cameron and Caden Wiseman, both 18-years old, have both been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury causing serious injury.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of S. Concord Street due to reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a 19-year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Davenport Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

This incident is still under investigation and we will provide you with updates as we learn more.

