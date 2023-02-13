3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County

Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.

Muscatine County Deputies responded to the crash about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street/F-70 in Muscatine County, according to a media release.

A white 2019 Toyota Highlander and a black Dodge Ram were found in a field northeast of the intersection, deputies said. The Toyota was occupied by seven people and the Dodge was occupied by two people.

According to deputies, three people have been reported dead. The six other people were taken to area hospitals or the University of Iowa Hospital by ambulance or helicopter.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

According to Muscatine County deputies, they were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, U of I AirCare, and Medforce Air Medical.

