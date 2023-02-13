Bettendorf to pause I-74 elevator project

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - As momentum continues to develop Downtown Bettendorf, city officials have announced that the city is reevaluating its plan to build an elevator on the I-74 Bridge.

In a media release from Bettendorf city officials, City Administrator Decker Ploehn and Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter stated that the City of Bettendorf wants to be fiscally responsible with the I-74 elevator project. When project engineers first estimated the price tag of the elevator project in April 2017, it totaled $2.2 million, according to a media release from city officials.

Now, nearly six years later, the cost has more than doubled to $4.8 million and is still rising due to supply chain issues and inflation rates, which rose to their highest level in 2022 since the early 1980s, stated Ploehn and Reiter.

“In the future, City Council could consider reevaluating the elevator,” said Ploehn. “However, in light of these rising costs as well as several tax proposals being considered by the Iowa Legislature this year, we want to be careful with how we spend taxpayer dollars.”

However, according to city officials, this will not change the current way cyclists, walkers, and runners access the I-74 Bike and Pedestrian Trail. The entrance point, located at the base of the on-ramp on the west side, is ADA-accessible and located right next to a public parking lot off Grant Street that is free for anyone to use, city officials said.

Additionally, Ploehn said that the city still has plans to transform the areas underneath and west of the bridge, saying “We want to make sure we carefully consider and coordinate all of these developments to set up Downtown Bettendorf for a bright future.”

The plans include completing the Urban Park, which is located underneath the bridge and includes a walkable corridor intertwined with decorative rock patterns that will help with water infiltration, stated the media release from city officials.

As for the west side of the bridge, called the West Bridge District, there are plans in the works to redevelop the land between the Urban Park and 6th Street, south of Grand Street, with a mix of residential, office, retail, and greenspace areas that protect the historic character of the neighborhood as well as connect to the Mississippi River and the Mississippi River Trail, according to the media release.

“Our city council’s goals for the past few years have been to continue the growth and development west of the new I-74 Bridge,” said Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter. “With that, exciting opportunities are ahead for the city. Remnant parcels from the Iowa Department of Transportation have been acquired and property transitions are beginning to take shape. We are excited for some great development projects that will be coming our way in the next couple years.”

