Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.

Kira M. McMahan, 19, is charged with eluding - speed of 25 over the limit, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor. She is also cited for reckless driving, speeding 21 and over in a 55 or under zone, failure to obey a stop signal and yield the right of way, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and failure to use headlamps when required.

According to an arrest affidavit:

An officer was in the 800 block of Grant Street about 2:36 a.m. Monday running stationary rear radar when a dark-colored Buick Lacrosse, with the driver later identified as McMahan, drove by at 42 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The officer followed McMahan driving westbound onto River Drive, the Buick was pulling away while the officer was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. At River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, the officer said they then turned on the car’s lights.

After the officer said after the lights were activated, McMahan sped up to over 90 mph in the 2800 block of E River Drive, a 40 mph zone.

McMahan continued to drive at a high rate of speed and a speed camera on E River Drive was triggered when she drove by. The officer said she continued to drive away until McMahan turned off the Buicks headlights and taillights and lost sight when she turned onto another street.

Around 3:45 a.m. officers responded to a crash in an alley a half block East of Arlington Avenue on East 10th Street that has crashed into a retaining wall and was stuck. Police found the vehicle with McMahan in the driver seat and her 16-year-old sister in the passenger seat.

McMahan told police she is the only one who drives the Buick. She said she left her house in Bettendorf to go to a gas station in Davenport around the time of the chase. McMahan told police she was traveling east on E 10th Street when she made a left turn into the alley and lost control causing the rear of the vehicle to ride up a retaining wall and become stuck.

According to the affidavit, McMahan gave permission for police to search her purse, where officers found a marijuana shake and a burnt marijuana blunt. Then officers searched the car and found additional marijuana.

According to court records, McMahan posted the $4,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23 at the Scott county courthouse.

