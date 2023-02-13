Clouds tonight give way to rain and wind Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you got a chance to enjoy the warm sunshine today. Active and unsettled weather returns to the region as our next system arrives Tuesday, This will mean widespread rain developing by mid-morning and continuing through the day into the evening hours.

Strong winds will accompany this system, moving out of the south and southeast at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for areas south of I-80 from 9 AM Tuesday until 2 AM Wednesday. After a brief break from rain Wednesday, we can expect a stronger system to move in starting late Wednesday night. Precipitation could start off as a brief wintry mix before changing to all snow and continue through much of Thursday. There is an increasing likelihood we could see some accumulations depending on the strength and track of this system, so stay tuned for updates.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 35°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Windy and warm. Light to moderate rain through evening. High: 54°. Wind: S 20-30+ mph. 50 mph gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 45°. Wind: W 15-25+ mph.

