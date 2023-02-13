February, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Family Resources

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Brita and Cassie from Family Resources share several resources and statistics.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Brita and Cassie from Family Resources share some statistics on teen dating and violence, as well as how to understand the differences between healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships.

Family Resources Information:

Illinois- 309- 797-1777

Iowa- 563- 326-9191

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon,...
3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Marc Cameron, Caden Wiseman
Arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation
Crash
4 seriously injured in overnight crash in Moline
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
Durant, IA
Durant’s Nolan Delong is taking multi-sport athlete to a new level

Latest News

A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
First Alert Day Tuesday 2/14
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds Tuesday 9 a.m. until Wednesday 6 a.m.
Bettendorf to pause I-74 elevator project
The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023.
Mr. Thanksgiving chosen as St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII grand marshall