February, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Family Resources

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Brita and Cassie from Family Resources share some statistics on teen dating and violence, as well as how to understand the differences between healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships.

Family Resources Information:

Illinois- 309- 797-1777

Iowa- 563- 326-9191

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.