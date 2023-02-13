FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds Tuesday 9 a.m. until Wednesday 6 a.m.

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for strong winds. Sustained winds 20-30 mph could gust up to 50 mph at times.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from the Quad Cities and locations to the south. These areas will have the strongest winds. This will be accompanied by widespread rain.

After a brief break from rain Wednesday, we can expect a stronger system to move in starting late Wednesday night. Precipitation could start off as a brief wintry mix before changing to all snow and continue through much of Thursday. We could see some accumulations depending on the strength and track of this system, so stay tuned for updates.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

