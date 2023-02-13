Getting Heroes Home, host ‘Hockey for Heroes’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Getting Heroes Home organization hosted ‘Hockey for Heroes’ at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline Sunday.

The Quad City Blues took on the Cedar Rapids Roughriders as they battled for the heroes cup in the 12th annual Blues Benefit Hockey Games.

The Blues took to the ice wearing custom camo jerseys, donated by Getting Heroes Home and decorated with the emblems of all branches of the military.

This event was free to attend today, so everyone could come out, enjoy some hockey and show their support for our heroes.

“If you get a chance come on out,” Tyler Carroll, U.S. Army Veteran said. “And if even if you can’t come out there’s, there’s other ways to support us, you know, support through the Quad City Hockey or support through Getting Heroes Home. Just do your best to try and give back to some of these heroes that are out there doing the work for us.”

One member of Getting Heroes Home organization tells us what being a volunteer means to him.

“It’s an honor so, all volunteers, we don’t have a staff,” Joseph Gangwish, Getting Heroes Home Special Events Director said. “So, every person involved, which there’s four of us, and our spouses, and a handful of dedicated volunteers that, that put in extra time. So, I mean, it’s an honor to be involved, it’s an honor to volunteer, it’s an honor to lead a group like that.”

With other organizations to support this event some may ask, why getting heroes home.

“The boys, all the hockey boys picked this program Getting Heroes Home,” Lori Hartman, Benefit Game Co. Chairman said. “I think it impacted a lot of them, a lot of them have parents or siblings that are in the military, or were in the military, and so they were super excited to give back to that community.”

One service member in attendance says its nice seeing these young players play hard and put in the work.

“It’s great to see these young men out there,” SSgt. Matthew Fee, U.S. Marine Corps said. “You know, playing hockey and working for their organization to make sure that you know, they, they can win their game and especially the Blues are looking to make playoffs so, they need to make this all count and it’s awesome to see them, you know, come together and have that victory.”

Travel expenses can be a burden for service members, especially when coming from an overseas deployment, military branches don’t cover these costs. Getting Heroes Home steps in to fill this gap and make sure our heroes can be there for the people they love.

