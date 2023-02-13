Moline planning for possible recycling and transfer station

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new recycling and transfer station, an enclosed building where municipal waste, recyclables and landscape waste are gathered to be taken to a final destination, could be coming to Moline.

The City of Moline is in the early stages of planning and approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates, extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and create further development, according to a media release from City of Moline officials.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems is a Rosemont, Illinois based company that runs closed-loop waste and recycling centers in nine Midwest states, has proposed building a 15,000 square-foot waste and material transfer facility on 47th Street, near the intersection of 47th Street and 78th Avenue, on land owned by the airport and within Moline’s “air industrial park” TIF 7 district, stated the media release. It would be the first development in TIF 7 since its creation.

According to city officials, in additional to requiring siting approval from Moline and the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency, the facility must also obtain a permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Rock Island County Waste Management Agency, will determine if the project as proposed is consistent with the county’s solid waste plan, city officials said.

According to the media release, a project plan was presented in late December and is awaiting approval from Rock Island County Waste Management Agency based on the plan following the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan.

Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said he anticipates it will take around six months to get through the necessary regulatory phases and public hearings, with a potential City Council vote finalizing the project expected sometime in August.

Vitas said the facility would bring several benefits to both Moline and Rock Island County Residents including:

Increasing competition in the marketplace and increasing funding for Rock Island County Waste Management Agency

Reducing wear and tear on Moline garbage and recycling collection vehicles

Restoring two of the four drop-off recycling sites that were lost when Rock Island County Waste Management Agency closed four of them in 2021 due to funding issues

Driving further economic development in the airport industrial park

Creating an electronic recycling center on the Illinois side of the river so residents and others don’t have to bring e-waste to Scott County

If approved, engineering and planning for the new transfer station would likely start later this year, with most construction occurring in 2024, stated the media release. By 2025, the goal is to be operational.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.