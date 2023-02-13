Mr. Thanksgiving chosen as St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII grand marshall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mr. Thanksgiving, Bob Vogelbaugh, was chosen to be the grand marshall for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII.

2023 will be the 53rd Thanksgiving dinner Vogelbaugh has hosted for the Quad Cities area.

The parade will be held on March 18.

The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.