New non-profit Siren Ship gives back to educators

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For teachers trying to stock a classroom for the year is difficult, but one non-profit is hoping to change that.

A new reusable art store, Siren Ship, is coming to Davenport with the purpose of helping teachers get materials for their classrooms.

“Back in 2003 I jumped on board with Living Lands and Waters, and everyday I was working I’d see all this garbage,” President Heidi Sallows said. “We all teamed up and started making artwork out of the garbage that they were pulling out and it was very successful.”

This is where the idea for Siren Ship began, but Sallows admits it remained an idea until 2017. At this point she had been an art educator at an elementary school, and needed a change.

“The idea behind our program is to provide a space in which teachers can shop for free. So they can come in here and if they have supply needs and we have those supplies they can fill their bag, go to the checkout and pay zero dollars,” Sallows said.

Siren Ship has already been helping teachers, and Sallows hopes having a physical location will help in reaching more. For Anna Wall, a teacher in the Durant School District, it was a relief to receive critically needed school supplies.

“I just think that it’s amazing that they were able to take all of their experiences, everything that they’ve learned and witnessed and doing good with it by making sure other teachers have these supplies and these resources available,” Wall said.

Siren Ship will open at 1019 Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport on Feb. 18. From noon-6 p.m. the public is welcome to attend and create projects with reused materials.

