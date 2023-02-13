U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped the U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man drove a U-Haul truck onto a sidewalk, striking and injuring several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police captured him following a chase.

The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn before police stopped it near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a law enforcement official said. Details were not immediately available. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official said at least five pedestrians were hurt in the crash, which coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

