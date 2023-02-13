QC Fire Hockey game to raise money for Moline Police officer Branden Bowden

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department has announced the 15th annual benefit hockey game between Quad City Fire Hockey and Chicago Fire Hockey will be held Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m.

This year’s event will raise money for Moline Police officer Branden Bowden, who has been fighting brain cancer since September 2022, according to a press release.

The game will be held at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, and the QC Fire Hockey team is made up of over 15 firefighters, representing 5 area fire departments. Over the last 14 years, the benefit event has raised more than $60,000, organizers said.

For ticket information, officals say to contact QC Storm Director of Group Sales Arthur Braden at arthur@quadcitystorm.com.

