QC Fire Hockey game to raise money for Moline Police officer Branden Bowden

Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.
Moline Officer Branden Bowden with his two children and wife Aron.(Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department has announced the 15th annual benefit hockey game between Quad City Fire Hockey and Chicago Fire Hockey will be held Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m.

This year’s event will raise money for Moline Police officer Branden Bowden, who has been fighting brain cancer since September 2022, according to a press release.

The game will be held at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, and the QC Fire Hockey team is made up of over 15 firefighters, representing 5 area fire departments. Over the last 14 years, the benefit event has raised more than $60,000, organizers said.

For ticket information, officals say to contact QC Storm Director of Group Sales Arthur Braden at arthur@quadcitystorm.com.

