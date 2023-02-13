Quad City florists working hard to keep up with Valentine’s Day demand

DAVENPORT, Iowa and MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and several local floral shops are hard at work to keep up with the growing demand for one of the biggest holidays.

The Green Thumber and the Milan Flower and Gift Shop are putting the pedal to the metal to ensure no order gets left behind leading up to Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

“The day [Valentine’s Day] starts typically about 6am,” said Andy Kay, the owner of the Green Thumber in Davenport. “We worked real late the night before prep and everything and getting all arrangements done and ready to go. So I say we’ll start with typically six or eight drivers, and we’re loading vehicles by about six in the morning. And our goal is to have all our vehicles loaded and out the door by eight in the morning. Again, it’s Valentine’s Day, it’s a one day holiday. So we want to get those orders out as quickly and efficiently as we can.”

Many floral shops are locally owned and are small operations. But, according to Roger Krueger of the Milan Flower Shop, the team behind the scenes that are working hard day in and day out are what makes this holiday so special for so many people.

“This is the backbone of the businesses what we have right behind me here,” Krueger said. “These designers have worked hard for the last couple of days, put in many hours. Last night, we were all caught up when we left. And they came in today and they’re willing to work until the work is all done. So I have probably the best outstanding team there is.”

Both floral shops noted the same thing when asked about what they expect in terms of orders for the holiday itself.

“It’s a guy’s kind of a day to celebrate this occasion for his loved one,” Krueger said. “So we will be bombarded with these last minute calls today and tomorrow for flowers, chocolates and gifts.”

“It’s a last minute holiday, it’s guys ordering,” Kay said. “And guys really don’t pre-plan to that. So we’re used to it being a very last minute holiday. So as you can see, we bring in a lot of flowers. We prep we anticipate orders coming in, although they’re not quite here yet.”

Both stores will be manning the phones on Valentine’s Day itself so if there is anyone in your life that you want to get flowers for, you know who to call.

