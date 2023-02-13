SAU Innovation Summit: surprising takeaways about local economy, labor force needs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -More than 120 business leaders from across the Quad Cities and beyond joined in an Innovation Summit hosted by St. Ambrose University in April, 2022.

The goal of the event was to learn from employers of graduates how teaching practices and fresh curricular approaches can best prepare students for the next generation of work.

Today’s show takes an inside look at much of the surprising information shared at the summit about the local economy and what employers need from the workforce--including how the pandemic may have forever changed the professional landscape.

It is also stressed that in this new age of work where smart machines and artificial intelligence drives efficiency and production, the value of the human workforce will lie more distinctly in true ‘human skills’ such as communication, team work, analysis, and problem solving.

Viewers are also informed about some exciting updates regarding the academic facility including a new virtual reality partnership, online nursing school, and other innovative programs.

INSI6HT thanks Dr. Amy Novak, SAU president and Summit moderator, for participating in the roundtable discussion.

