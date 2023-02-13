Sunny and warm today ahead of rainy and windy Tuesday

Up and down week weather wise
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny skies and well above normal temps highlight the start of our new work week.  Highs today will run into the mid 50s again thanks to all the sunshine and light winds.  Tonight clouds will increase and gusty winds will develop as an area of low pressure moves through the QCA.  Rain will break out in the afternoon and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible.  Wednesday will be in between day before another system arrives on Thursday bringing what now looks to be snow, for areas along and west of the Mississippi.  It’s too far out for snowfall amounts, but it could be significant for some areas.  Behind this system temps will only be in the teens and 20s on Friday.  Temps look to rebound to the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 54º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.  Low: 19º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rainy and windy. High: 52º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon,...
3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Marc Cameron, Caden Wiseman
Arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation
Crash
4 seriously injured in overnight crash in Moline
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
Durant, IA
Durant’s Nolan Delong is taking multi-sport athlete to a new level

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm weather continues, rain likely on Valentines Day
First Alert Forecast
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Sunny Sunday Ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Beautiful weekend continues, active week ahead.