Sunny and warm today ahead of rainy and windy Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny skies and well above normal temps highlight the start of our new work week. Highs today will run into the mid 50s again thanks to all the sunshine and light winds. Tonight clouds will increase and gusty winds will develop as an area of low pressure moves through the QCA. Rain will break out in the afternoon and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Wednesday will be in between day before another system arrives on Thursday bringing what now looks to be snow, for areas along and west of the Mississippi. It’s too far out for snowfall amounts, but it could be significant for some areas. Behind this system temps will only be in the teens and 20s on Friday. Temps look to rebound to the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 54º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 19º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rainy and windy. High: 52º.

