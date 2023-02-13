Teaching kids woodcarving fundamentals

Children in Illinois 4H program got hands-on with soap carving.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 12, 2023
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Children in the Illinois Quad Cities are building life skills with the 4H Illinois Extension Program.

During the winter months 4H has hosted community events to educate children on necessary life skills, and this Sunday kids learned about carving.

“Soap carving is a great way to start learning to carve because wood carving itself can be pretty costly,” Geneseo Art League member Mark Stoneberger said. “We like to start them off on soap carving because you don’t have to worry so much about them getting injured.”

While the class was small, these kids are picking up valuable skills like perspective and problem-solving.

For 4H leader Tara Yoder, it’s fascinating to see all the new opportunities 4H has added since she was in the youth program.

“Learning life skills and learning things that you may have never otherwise had the opportunity to learn -- for example what they’re doing today with soap carving, it’s not a skill set that I have, but it might be something that my children are interested in and has helped spark their interest,” Yoder said.

There are still workshops being offered by the Illinois Extension Program, and there’s still time to get children registered under 4H. For more information, or to register, visit their website.

