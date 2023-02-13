3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - First responders were called to an accident near Muscatine.

On Sunday afternoon a two-vehicle crash resulted in three dead and others hospitalized for unknown injuries.

When emergency response arrived on scene there were three casualties, and medical helicopters were brought in for rapid transport of the remaining individuals.

This is an ongoing story, and we will provide updates on-air and online.

