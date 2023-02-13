3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County

Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - First responders were called to an accident near Muscatine.

On Sunday afternoon a two-vehicle crash resulted in three dead and others hospitalized for unknown injuries.

When emergency response arrived on scene there were three casualties, and medical helicopters were brought in for rapid transport of the remaining individuals.

This is an ongoing story, and we will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
Durant, IA
Durant’s Nolan Delong is taking multi-sport athlete to a new level
Marc Cameron, Caden Wiseman
Arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday
Spring 2023 Flood Outlook released
National Weather Services releases first river flood outlook of the season

Latest News

Four left with serious injuries after overnight crash in Moline
Members of the McCausland community came out to educate themselves on a proposed CO2 pipeline.
Discussions on CO2 pipeline ongoing
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday
Crash
4 seriously injured in overnight crash in Moline