West Lake Park to fully reopen with inflatable playground

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - West Lake Park’s beach, boathouse, and four lakes will fully reopen Memorial Day weekend 2023 after a three-year $4 million dollar restoration project.

All four lakes were drained in 2019 in an effort to put erosion control measures in place to prevent sediment from reentering the water. Before the restoration project, the water quality was poor and cloudy. The sediment in the water impacted the oxygen levels of the lakes, causing problems for the fish and plants.

“We were listed on the state’s list of impaired waterways back in 2008. There was a lot of siltation coming into the lakes from the watershed and increased levels of chlorophyll and phosphorus,” said JB Graham, Park Manager at West Lake Park.

After the lakes were dredged, new fish habitats were put in place at the bottom of the lake. Eight silt retention ponds were added. Boulders were added along the shoreline to keep sediment out of the water.

A new inflatable floating playground will be installed near the beach. Graham says one of the playgrounds will be for younger kids and another for older kids. Safety checks will be conducted by lifeguards.

“That should be a big draw too. It’s been a project we have been working on in the background with the lake restoration,” said Graham, “Our fishery should be really good in the coming years. We will have our paddleboats, kayaks, and fishing boats available for rental.”

Scott County Conservation says the improvements to the lakes should last at least another fifty years.

The park is hiring lifeguards, boat house attendants, and other seasonal jobs. You can apply on the park’s website.

