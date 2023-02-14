Blue Top Ridge at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort to continue partnership with Iowa PGA

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Top Ridge at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort will be continuing its partnership with the Iowa PGA.

Blue Top Ridge at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort will be continuing its partnership with the Iowa PGA to host the Iowa Open for the next five years, according to a media release from Riverside Casino & Golf Resort. Blue Top Ridge will also remain the home of the Iowa PGA, where the organization’s offices have been since 2007.

“I’m excited to continue hosting the Iowa Open here,” said Director of Golf for the Blue Top Ridge Michael McNamara. “This is an opportunity to showcase Blue Top Ridge by having the best golfers competing on the best course in Iowa. This course was built for championships.”

The Iowa PGA Section is dedicated to positively impacting lives through promoting and growing the game of golf, giving back to the community, offering services and opportunities for golf professionals and enhancing the opportunities for amateurs, employers, manufacturers, employees and the general public, stated the media release.

“The Iowa PGA is excited to continue this relationship with Blue Top Ridge and Riverside Casino & Golf Resort,” said Iowa PGA Executive Director Greg Mason. “Riverside is a great venue for our Iowa Open and GIVE (Golf For Injured Veterans Everywhere). We are so proud to call Blue Top Ridge home of the Iowa Open and the Iowa PGA.”

Since 1927, the Iowa Open has been a Midwest golf championship with a long list of winners and participants that have shaped the game both in Iowa and around the country, stated the media release. The 54-hole tournament is open to professionals and amateurs alike with a full field of 144 players.

PGA officials say there will be an open, senior and super senior division with the winner of the open division taking home $25,000. The field is made up of players from all over Iowa as well as 10-15 different states, officials said.

Blue Top Ridge Golf Superintendent Mike Nelson said, “We host many tournaments but the Iowa Open is one we always circle on the calendar. Top players not only in Iowa, but players from across the country have high expectations for course conditioning, but also for a well-run and organized event.”

The Iowa PGA Section is dedicated to positively impacting lives through promoting and growing the game of golf, giving back to the community, offering services and opportunities to golf professionals, and enhancing the opportunities for amateurs, employers, manufacturers, employees, and the general public, stated PGA officials.

To learn more about Riverside Casino & Golf Resort visit https://www.riversidecasinoandresort.com/index.html.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.