BOP: USP Thomson makes immediate corrective measures

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The high-security federal prison, USP Thomson, has recently issued statements about changes to its prison population and compliance with BOP polices on Tuesday.

TV6 reached out to the BOP for statement and officials from the BOP Public Affairs unit stated:

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) recently identified concerns with respect to institutional culture and compliance with BOP polices at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson. We believe these issues are having a detrimental impact on facility operations and the BOP has determined that there is a need for immediate corrective measures.

Last week. we activated a team to support existing leadership and employees, and provide additional presence, assistance and training at the facility. As we move forward with our core public safety mission and important institution operations, we will be making necessary changes that better align the institution’s operations with agency expectations. While we are considering a change to the mission at USP Thomson, there is no plan to close the institution.

For security reasons, we have no additional information to provide at this time,” said the BOP Public Affairs unit.

Additionally, U.S. representative Eric Sorensen, issued a statement on changes to prison population at USP Thomson saying “I look forward to working with Senators Duckworth and Durbin, the Bureau of Prisons, and the Department of Justice to make sure that USP Thomson plays an integral role in our nation’s prison system and creates a high-level of safety and security for all employees and inmates,” said Sorensen.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

