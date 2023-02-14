Brandon Road Interbasin Project receives accelerated funding

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District has received funding to keep advancing the Brandon Road Interbasin Project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District received $1.5 million from the states of Illinois and Michigan this week to continue advancing the engineering and design of the Brandon Road Interbasin Project on the upper Illinois Waterway, stated a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Brandon Road Interbasin Project is a complex ecosystem restoration project with innovative technological deterrents designed to prevent upstream movement of invasive carp and other aquatic nuisance species into the Great Lakes, stated the media release.

“The Corps remains committed to this project of national significance in partnership with the states and the accelerated funding will allow the team to maintain the momentum on the project design phase,” said Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the USACE Rock Island District. “Completion of the first design will allow us to initiate construction of the project once a project partnership agreement is signed, allowing immediate access to the approximately $275M in congressionally appropriated construction general funds.”

As part of January 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $226 million in appropriations as well as construction new start were designated for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, stated the media release. An additional $47.8 million in FY23 federal appropriations has also been targeted for the project. The federal funds will be available when the project partnership agreement is signed between the federal and non-federal partners, stated the media release.

“Preventing the spread of invasive carp into the Great Lakes is an important priority for Michigan,” said Dan Eichinger, acting director for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “Michigan’s boating, fishing and recreational stakeholders will be encouraged to see this project continuing forward to construction to protect the Great Lakes.”

For more information on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project and its features visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental-Stewardship/BR-Interbasin-Project/.

