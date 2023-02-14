DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates Valentine’s Day by highlighting Supreme Court case Loving vs. Virginia (1967) She discussed how love knows no limits and how that case was the beginning of breaking down color barriers. Today she showed us a delicious meal for you to celebrate with your special someone. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

