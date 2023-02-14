Chef Keys Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Chef Keys Celebrates Valentine's Day
By K.C. Ross
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates Valentine’s Day by highlighting Supreme Court case Loving vs. Virginia (1967) She discussed how love knows no limits and how that case was the beginning of breaking down color barriers. Today she showed us a delicious meal for you to celebrate with your special someone. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips  with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
Three people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon,...
3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Muscatine County
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Marc Cameron, Caden Wiseman
Arrests made in Davenport shooting investigation
First Alert Day for strong winds
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Latest News

Knee High Distilling Co. has released a new vodka called B100 Proof Vodka.
Knee High Distilling Co. : B100 Proof Vodka
Booker and Owner at Navigate Realty Justin Landwehr discusses market trends in the QCA for this...
Real Estate Update: February Market Trends
Family Resources discusses Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the resources available.
February, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Family Resources
Chef Keys Highlights Salvador, Brazil
Chef Keys Highlights Salvador, Brazil