Davenport man charged with neglecting bedridden mother causing death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he neglected his bedridden mother causing her death.

Jason B. Kelting, 46, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony; abuse of a dependent adult, a Class C felony; and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department responded around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 1 to an area hospital for a death investigation. The woman, identified as Mary Kelting, was reported to have been taken to the hospital by Jason Kelting around noon. Hospital staff pronounced the woman dead at 12:10 p.m.

Medical examiners found multiple injuries on Mary Kelting’s body, including large scrapes, bruising, and large open sore on her back.

Police then responded to a home in the 900 block of Idaho Avenue, where both Keltings live. Police said the home had no electricity, and overall poor living conditions.

Jason Kelting told police he had been the sole caretaker of Mary Kelting since she had a stroke in December 2020.

The autopsy results showed Mary Kelting died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease with bronchopneumonia of left lung, decubitus ulcers with myiasis, cachexia, left hemiplegia due to remote stroke, acute pyelonephritis of left kidney, and renal failure being significant other conditions that contributed to the cause of death.

The forensic entomologist said the death of Mary Kelting is estimated to be between Aug. 28-29, 2022, according to the affidavit.

Mary Kelting is the mother of Jason Kelting, according to her obituary.

Jason Kelting is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in the Scott County Jail, according to court records.

