Man charged in Scott County UTV crash that injured 6

Curt D. Bell, 54, is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent child, a Class C felony; four counts of serious injury by a motor vehicle, a Class D felony; child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Princeton man was charged after police say he crashed a UTV and left an injured 11-year-old.

Curt D. Bell, 54, is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent child, a Class C felony; four counts of serious injury by a motor vehicle, a Class D felony; child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call around 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 1, for the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 26200 block of 257th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bell was driving a 2022 Zheijang CFMOTO UTV in a farm field when he hit a field fence causing the UTV to turnover and passengers to be ejected.

Bell left the scene on foot, leaving an 11-year-old in the ditch, according to the affidavit. The 11-year-old had a concussion and lost consciousness from the crash.

Bell was found under the influence of alcohol with a .141 BlAC, according to the affidavit.

The UTV had five passengers that were taken to area hospitals also with Bell for treatment of their injuries at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

