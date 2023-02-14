Man charged with firing gun during argument in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was charged after police say he shot at a man after an argument in Bettendorf in July.

Ronald Lee Rudolph, 39, is charged with assault while displaying a weapon, reckless use of a firearm, child endangerment and felon in possession of a weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Rudolph and his girlfriend went to pick up her children from their father at his girlfriend’s home about 6:10 p.m. July 13.

Police said there was tension between the man and Rudolph’s girlfriend about financial assistance and an argument happened at the pickup with the two. During the fight, one child was in the car and one was between the car and Rudolph.

While the man was walking back to the apartment, Rudolph shot one shot toward the man. The shot hit a railing, ricocheted, and then hit the building. The man ran away while Rudolph, his girlfriend and the children drove away, police said.

A witness told police they saw Rudolph, his girlfriend and the man argue on the north side of the apartment building and hid after hearing the one gunshot.

Police said they found a shell casing on the southwest corner of the parking lot located on the north side of the apartment building. With damage on the middle railing in front of the back door and on the wall behind the damaged railing.

The man said he received multiple messages and video threats from Rudolph, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Rudolph has been convicted of multiple felonies including;

unlawful use of a weapon in Cook County in 2001

aggravated battery in a public place in Knox County in 2004

armed, forced home invasion and aggravated unlaw restraint in Knox County in 2006

obstruction of justice/ destroyed evidence in Knox County in 2009

Obrtuctinng justice in Knox County in 2014

Rudolph posted the $1,000 cash-only bond and was released, according to court records.

