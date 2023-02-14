Coroner identifies 3 killed in Sunday Muscatine County crash

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The names of three people killed after a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon have been released.

According to a media release from the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Officer the three individuals who were killed in the crash on Highway 38 around 155th Street Sunday included: Sidonie O Lubanda, 47 of North Liberty, Iowa, Petronele N Bolombelo, 63 of Coralville, Iowa, and Sophie K Matand, 58 of Iowa City, Iowa.

In a statement from the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said, “Our office offers our deepest sympathies to the family of the auto accident on Sunday, Feb. 12 as their names are released to the news media. Notification and identities have been made. Our office was notified that services will he held at Gay and Ciha Funeral Home on Lower Muscatine Ave in Iowa City.”

The six other people involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals or the University of Iowa Hospital by ambulance or helicopter, according to deputies.

