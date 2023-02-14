Quad City Storm optimistic about team’s longevity

By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While the Vermilion County Bobcats ceased operations last week, the Quad City Storm are optimistic about the team’s longevity. This season, the team is on pace for record breaking ticket sales and the team just agreed to a lease agreement with Vibrant Arena through the 2025-2026 season.

“We are on pace to have our best year ever for ticket sales which is really exciting. We just had a sellout crowd last Saturday, to date attendance is up about 60 percent from last year so that’s super encouraging. The SPHL as a league in it’s nature you know it has lower operating costs, than some other leagues which is what really made it appealing to John when he purschased the franchise and I think that is going to ensure our sustainability long term here” said Storm team President Brian Rothernberger.

